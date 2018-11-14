Newsday readers overflow with love for baby Sheenece, family

OVERWHELMING RESPONSE: Sheldon Jackson, wife Lystra Jackson with their sick baby Sheenece. There has been overwhelming response to their plight.

THERE has been an overwhelming response from Newsday readers to the plight of baby Sheenece Jackson and the gruelling task her parents Sheldon and Lystra have undertaken: to diet to save her life.

The story about the Jacksons’ labour of love — losing approximately 100 pounds between them in less than five months so one of them could be a liver donor for Sheenece — was published in Newsday’s November 9 edition.

Lystra said from around 4 am that morning her phone started ringing with offers of help from good Samaritans, and the love continues to pour in even up to today.

“People from all over reached out to us saying they were so moved by the story and our situation and wanted to assist us on this journey. We got calls from doctors, gym instructors, fitness experts, weight loss clinics, offering to help us lose the weight the right way.

“We got calls from people who offered prayers, which is the greatest gift of all.

“We also got calls from two people who offered to donate a piece of their liver to Sheenece, but their blood types were not compatible with hers.”

She said she also got calls from three people who offered to donate a piece of their liver — but for a price.

“We were told this was a big business and in exchange for the liver, one caller said he wanted, $60,000, another wanted $70,000, and a third asked for $100,000. When I respectfully declined the third offer, the caller remarked that I did not really want my child to live.

“But I told him my child would live, she is doing so well as she awaits the transplant. Even if I had the money, I would not have paid the price, because that is not the kind of liver I want in my child, from a person who is motivated by money.

I want my child to have a piece of liver from a compassionate loving human being.”

Sheenece, who is 19 months old, was born with biliary atresia, which causes cirrhosis of the liver, and needs a life-saving liver transplant before she turns two next March. She has already undergone two biopsies, three blood transfusions and surgery to remove her gallbladder.

Three times a week she attends clinic at te Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope, for different tests.

Time is of the essence as two previous donors, her uncle, was deemed incompatible because he had a fatty liver, and a cousin, recently died from lupus. The Jacksons both share Sheenece’s O-positive blood type and are racing against the clock to lose the weight to facilitate the life-saving transplant.

In spite of the many setbacks, Lystra has not lost faith that Sheenece will get better.

Grateful for the many offers, Lystra said she and her husband prayed about it and decided to take up one close to their home at Gasparillo. So on Saturday they had a consultation with a gym instructor and were scheduled to begin the physical workouts on Monday.

Several other people, who all wish to remain anonymous at the moment, are also helping them with supplements and a diet plan. Arrangements are also being made with a supermarket to provide the vegetables she and her husband would need for the transformation to take place.

“I am so thankful to the Newsday and the many people who responded to us,” she said. “We are indeed blessed. But we have chosen to work with a gym that is close to our home because of the convenience and, also because we have seen the results of people who worked out at this gym.

“This is a total lifestyle change. We are all excited about this journey and from now on we will be living a healthy lifestyle.”