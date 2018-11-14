Media threatened with forcible removal at GECF

CARLA BRIDGLAL

Media invited to cover the Gas Exporting Countries Forum were told by ministry officials that if they did not leave an event to which they were invited, police would escort them out. If the media did not comply, photographers were told, the situation “would escalate.”

Photographers were invited to take pictures of the delegations after the main GECF meeting, scheduled at 1.15 pm.

When reporters arrived around 12:30, they were invited to enter the secured area to wait, since, they were told, the meeting was delayed and the photo opportunity could happen anywhere from 12.30 pm to 1.30 pm.

While they waited outside the meeting room, an Energy Ministry official approached the media to inquire their purpose. When they explained, the official told them they were in a restricted area and had to leave immediately or they would be forcibly removed by the police.

The GECF is a group of some of the world’s top gas exporting countries, who together control nearly 70 per cent of natural gas reserves in the world. TT is a founding member.

The press was invited to cover the event, including a media conference scheduled to start at 2.30pm, which has been delayed until the meeting finishes, the photo op takes place, and then the delegates have lunch.

The media were only informed of the delay when they arrived to cover the event. Officials said they were unsure when the meeting will end.