HIGHWAY HORROR Man ambushed, shot while driving at Beetham

Shooting victim Dwayne King.

PRECAUTIONARY measures were in place at the Port of Spain General Hospital (PoSGH) yesterday as both private security and police officers heavily guarded Dwayne King, the man shot while driving on the Beetham Highway.

When Newsday visited Ward 3 of the hospital, family members littered the hallway as visitors had to have their names on a list before being approved. After they were given the initial clearance, the visitors then had to be searched and scanned before being allowed to visit the 40-year-old contractor.

Head of the Port of Spain division, Snr Supt Floris Hodge-Griffith told Newsday that given the nature of the attempted murder, it was advised that King be taken to PoSGH instead of the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex as guarding him would have been easier. Apart from the heightened security by the SWAT security company, two heavily armed police officers placed special attention on those nearing the entrance to the ward. When King had to be moved to another ward, the entire floor was cleared by security and he was escorted by police one floor above.

Hodge-Griffith said police are unsure if he or the passenger in King’s Nissan Tiida was the intended target although most of the gunshots were isolated to the passenger side of the car. She added that based on the “victimology”, police are treating the attempted murder as gang related. King, a Muslim, lived at Waterhole in Cocorite and moved out of the area. He was headed to his hometown when two gunmen opened fire on his car.

Police said the shooting happened around 8.30 am. After shooting the car in mid-morning traffic, the gunmen, in an attempt to escape, crashed into cars clearing a path. They eventually abandoned the Toyota Fielder station wagon near Bhagwansingh’s Hardware and escaped into Sea Lots. The shooting happened near the Beetham wastewater treatment plant. Police said based on the ease at which the men would have integrated in the Sea Lots area, they believe that the gunmen are members of the Rasta City gang, who have had an ongoing feud with gang-affiliated Muslims for years. Sea Lots is a known Rasta City gang territory.

Asked what will be done to comfort citizens after the brazen shooting, Hodge-Griffith said: “All arms of the State will be out looking into this. We have some strong leads that we are following. The other person who was in the car with King fled the scene after the shooting, but we are aware of who he is. What we don’t know for certain is who the real target was because the shots were all aimed at the passenger side.”

Both the Prime Minister and National Security Minister Stuart Young chose not to comment when approached by Newsday at the opening ceremony of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum annual meeting at the Hyatt Regency yesterday.

Police said the CCTV cameras near the shooting are not working and the footage from the ones near where the gunmen escaped is too blurry to use. Two drivers reported that their vehicles were damaged. Police believe others may have been affected but are too fearful to report the matter.

King, the son of Michael Anisette, leader of the Seamen and Waterfront Workers Trade Union, was shot in the groin, shoulder and leg. Anisette, who visited his son yesterday evening, said he was talking which was a good thing. He could not say much more as relatives had to clear the area to allow him to be transferred from one ward to the next.

Anisette told Newsday the shooting of his son has now reinvigorated him to speak out against the ills in society. He added that his concern for the country has been growing and now he is resolved to let his voice be heard.