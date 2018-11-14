Foul smell at Gasparillo Secondary makes students ill

A FOUL smell from a leaking septic tank at the Gasparillo Secondary School caused classes to end early today.

Newsday learnt some students reportedly fell ill and began vomiting, and others complained of feeling nauseous.

Frustrated parents said the problem has been going on for over a month, and are now calling on Education Minister, Anthony Garcia to intervene.

Speaking to Newsday today, one mother, Anika Joseph, said parents are fed up and do not know who or where to turn for help. She said their cries have fallen on deaf ears while their children’s education is being interrupted.

“This is ridiculous. Not only is our children’s health at risk, but they are also being denied a full day's work because of this problem. It is not fair to them.”

She said the septic tank needs to be replaced.

In a media release, MP for the area Dr Surujrattan Rambachan said he "understands that the school’s principal contacted the relevant agencies and nothing has been done except the usual fact-finding bureaucratic visit.

He said there appeared to be no sense of urgency on the part of the minister and ministry officials and this could result in the school being closed.

"Already, the school is being closed early twice a week," he said, and the physical environment for the delivery of quality education is being affected.

Parents said if the problem is not rectified they would be forced to protest.

“We did not want to protest, but it seems like this is the only way our voices would be heard.”