Flying Fish swimmers set new national records

Ileana Bocage, Brianna Bocage and DeNisha Lewis of the Flying Fish Swim Club.

Three members of the Flying Fish competitive team – Ileana Bocage, Brianna Bocage and DeNisha Lewis – each broke a national record over the weekend at the National Open Short Course Championship, at the National Aquatic Centre, Couva, which ran from November 8-11.

Brianna took the lead for Flying Fish, in the preliminary round of the 50m breaststroke for girls 11 and over, on Saturday morning. She broke the record of 33.93 secs for the 15-17 age group, as well as the open record, held by Kimba Collymore since 2007 – setting a new record of 33.90.

Her sister Brianna would later follow suit. In a time trial, on Sunday evening, both Brianna and Ileana raced against the clock in a 50m breaststroke, which saw Brianna breaking the 13-14 age group record held by Cherelle Thompson since 2007 (34.66 secs) in a time of 34.60 secs, while Ileana repeated her record breaking time of 33.90.

Also creating excitement in the Flying Fish camp, on Sunday, was DeNicha Lewis’ performance in the 100m Individual Medley open finals, where she broke the 13-14 age group record in a time of 1:10.06 secs, shattering the previous record of 1.13.28 secs set by Jamaiah Harley in 2017.

In that same race, Zoe Anthony of Marlins Swim Club, also broke the 11-12 age group record.