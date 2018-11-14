Flood jitters for Caroni cops

File photo: Dani undergoes training with his handler Cpl Stephen Swanson of the TT Canine Police.

Dog handlers assigned to the K-9 branch of the Caroni Police station expressed fear that with turbulent weather expected over the next few days, the country may experience a repeat of flooding, and they are calling on police Commissioner Gary Griffith to have a plan of action in place to safeguard officers and the dogs from any danger.

During last month’s flooding, floodwaters rose as much as four feet, prompting the closure of the Caroni station, the evacuation of police and the removal of K-9 dogs.

The dogs were saved from drowning after their handlers contacted Griffith, who had soldiers sent to the station to collect the dogs and take them to higher ground.