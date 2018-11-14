Fashionable mas with a purpose

Day and Sealey show off the bright colours.

GARY CARDINEZ

WEE International mas band became the local agents for Cajubrasil International, a fitness clothing company based in Bermuda. The partnership was launched last Sunday at 40 Cornelio Street, Woodbrook.

Head of Wee International Rikki Davison confirmed his band location will be the headquarters for the clothing line.

Fashion designer Kent Holder is the man behind Cajubrasil International. He teamed up with Lucas Caldeira of Sao Paulo, Brazil, and together they have been offering the USA and parts of the Caribbean an attractive line of sportswear.

Calderia said the brand is fashionable, top of the line and well-designed and he realised Trinidadians are very fashionable and are into fitness especially for Carnival time. “That’s one of the reasons we came to this country.”

Holder says he wants to offer the entire Caribbean an opportunity to be a part of his brand. “I intend to concentrate on the Caribbean more than the US right now,” he said. The union will allow Wee International to do their Carnival Monday Mas for Fitness as they bring awareness of cancer in TT. Wee in Pink will highlight prostate cancer and will be powered by Cajubrasil International.