CWU predicts TSTT job cuts by end of week

THE Communication Workers Union (CWU) says it believes state-owned TSTT will start restructuring, including staff reductions, as early as the end of this week.

CWU secretary general Clyde Elder said the union met TSTT’s vice president for human resources, industrial relations and corporate support services, Carol David, about new structures for the telecommunications company.

He said within a month TSTT has sent three proposals, each time suggesting a reduction in staff from 1,500 to between 700 and 900.

In a letter to Elder, dated November 12, the company attached a list of over 50 positions to be made redundant.

“The company has confirmed that there are people who are of ‘surplus requirement,’ but they refuse to give us a number and names until we have completed discussions on the structure,” Elder said.

Both parties met yesterday, he said, and TSTT declared that it was about the new structure, so the union expected news from the company at the end of this week about downsizing and retrenchment.

He added that the sectors that the company proposes to be decreased have a heavier union representation than the others, which are being increased, something the union believes to be a deliberate attempt to undermine its influence.

Newsday reached out to TSTT for a response but up to news time, did not receive one. The company has previously denied any plans to cut staff.