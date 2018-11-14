Costelloe outruns triathletes for GBPA win

Jason Costelloe starting his run in the second leg of the Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA) international triatholon held at the Grand Bahama Freeport, Bahamas on November 3.

TRIATHOLETE Jason Costelloe rode, ran and swam his way to the top earlier this month, winning the Grand Bahama Port Authority (GBPA) international triatholon held at the Grand Bahama Freeport, Bahamas on November 3.

Costelloe outpaced 50 other competing athletes to take first place and completed the course – which included a 1500 metre swim, a 50-kilometre ride and a ten kilometre run – in just over two hours.

He completed the swim in 23 minutes, the ride in just over an hour and ten minutes and the run in about 43 minutes.

Costelloe told Newsday he left Nassau after completing a banking conference to compete at the triatholon, and had a lack of knowledge or experience on the course.

“I had no idea what I was getting myself into,” Costelloe said, “I didn’t even know anyone present or anyone racing. I was lucky the kind people in Grand Bahama made me feel like I was home.”

Costelloe told Newsday he had no pressure to deal with entering the competition and was simply going out to have fun and represent his sponsors, Beacon Insurance, GNC TT, Tridium Caribbean and VIE13.

From the start he found himself at the front of the pack. He led the swim, and found himself several paces ahead of the pack along with one other competitor. He managed to surge ahead of his swimming partner and got out of the water first.

The momentum continued during the cycling section of the race, and he maintained a 25-mph pace throughout that section, and continued through the run to complete the race.

“This goes down as one of my top three regional triathlons I have ever done. I do hope that I will be able to go back and compete again,” Costelloe said.

Weeks prior to the win, on October 14, Costelloe took third place in the 28th Annual International Barbados Triatholon.

After finishing second in 2017, he hoped to improve his time and take the top spot. He came out of the first leg in the top five, then moved up the ranks during the ride to finish the second leg in first place. However, as his energy waned in the third leg he was passed, but still took third place.

“I would just have to wait for another year and another chance,” Costelloe said.