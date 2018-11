Cops stop illegal entry of Venezuelans

File photo: A Coast Guard boat off the coast of Erin. PHOTO BY ANIL RAMPERSAD.

Twelve boats transporting dozens of Venezuelans remained anchored in the Matelot district as police, coast guard and immigration officers monitored the area to prevent what was described as the attempted illegal entry into TT.

In pouring rain the Venezuelan women and men were forced to look on, as heavily armed officers on the shore prevented the the boats from entering.