Anya’s back on Project Runway

Anya Ayoung-Chee is back on Project Runway All Stars premiering on January 2.

ANYA AYOUNG-CHEE, the TT designer, entrepreneur and activist, is returning to Project Runway. The season nine Project Runway winner will be part of the Project Runway All Stars final season on Lifetime.

ETCanada.com said “that ‘All Stars’ will determine the first-ever ‘world champion of the catwalk’ when it welcomes seven foreign champions — all winners of international editions of Project Runway — to compete against seven previous winners from the US for its seventh and final season on the network. Contestants include winners from Australia, Brazil, Canada, the Netherlands and the UK.”

Ayoung-Chee was named among the seven US season winners to compete against the seven international season winners. Ayoung-Chee appeared as a guest judge on Project Runway All Stars season three.

After her win in 2011, she became involved in several local projects among them designing for Carnival band Tribe as well as for The Lost Tribe as its co-creative director in its inaugural year.

The former Miss TT Universe representative also opened and managed “a co-working space (Home), boutique (Exhibit A) and cafe (Home Cafe),” her website says.

Her website added, “She simultaneously developed the brand, cANYAval, an e-commerce site that sold ‘Monday Wear’ and produced carnival costumes for LA, Toronto, Barbados and Jamaica, in addition to creating Carnival-inspired events in various cities in the Caribbean and US. This experience is allowing her to segue into her newest venture, Wyldflower.”

The Project Runway All Stars winner will receive “a grand prize of $100,000, a fashion spread in Marie Claire, a Brother Sewing and Embroidery studio, a trip for two to London provided by butterLONDON and the opportunity to create a capsule collection with JC Penney...,” the ETCanada.com article said.

The article also said the new season marks the last for All Stars on Lifetime and the reality competition will continue on cable television network Bravo.

It said the upcoming 17th season will “also be notably different, with host Heidi Klum and mentor Tim Gunn both departing to partner on a new fashion-themed reality competition for Amazon.

“They have been replaced by model Karlie Kloss and past Project Runway winner Christian Siriano.”

The final season of Project Runway All Stars premieres on January 2 on Lifetime.