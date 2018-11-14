Animals rescued from recent flooding pampered for one day

File photo: Two rescue a dog which was trapped on a roof of a house at Greenvale Park, La Horquetta. PHOTOS BY LINCOLN HOLDER

Animals rescued from dangerous flood waters last month were treated by eight vets who gave freely of their time during a clinic on Sunday in Warrenville.

The clinic was organised by Councillor Samuel Sankar of the Warrenville district.

Over 50 dogs, cats, parrots and sheep received deworming exercises, treatment to cuts and bruises and other ailments with which the animals were diagnosed.

Several of the villagers seized the opportunity to get free service for their animals and thanked the vets for their kind gesture.

Warrenville was one of the communities in Central Trinidad severely affected by the recent floods.