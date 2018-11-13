Two bandits arrested, one wounded after shootout

The windscreen of a police car was damaged during a shootout between bandits and police at the corner of Casselton Avenue and the Priority Bus Route this afternoon.

TWO bandits are in custody after a brief shootout with Northern Division police, at Casselton, Trincity.

Police confirmed, at about 3.30 pm yesterday members of the Northern Division Task Force responded to a report of a robbery in Tacarigua in which the suspects escaped in a white Nissan Tiida.

As the officers approached the Trincity Mall area, they saw a car matching the description of the getaway car near the roundabout.

Police attempted to stop the car and a chase ensued into the Dinsley area. The suspects reportedly stopped the car at Alexander Alley, Tacarigua, and ran. A shootout began and one of the bandits was shot in the leg.

One of the three suspects escaped while the other was taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex for treatment. Both suspects are in their early twenties.

The victim later made a report at the Arouca police station that he was robbed of $4500.

Investigations are continuing.