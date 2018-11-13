Sir Viv backs Haynes as new WI coach

Sir Vivian Richards

RENALDO MATADEEN

SIR Vivian Richards has backed his former teammate, Desmond Haynes, in his quest to become the new head coach of the West Indies. Haynes recently indicated he wanted to succeed Stuart Law, who will be leaving the position to join Middlesex’s staff, just as the Windies are about to kick into final gear for next year’s Cricket World Cup.

“The players have squandered beautiful positions, and I think that is because they have lacked someone with a solid base of success and winning. Desmond has been there, done that. He knows how to win!” Richards boasted.

The legendary batsman, widely considered one of the game’s best, vouched for local visionaries taking the helm because he felt foreign eyes didn’t understand the region’s players.

“I would love to see a Caribbean person in that position. We have had these overseas coaches, but I have not seen the benefit of that as yet. We have spent a fair bit of money on them, and we have not seen the progress you would expect,” the 66 year-old lamented. Among Law’s predecessors were fellow Australians, Bennett King and John Dyson, and Richards added that West Indians who wore the maroon in the glory days were better suited to coach the upcoming generation.

With Jimmy Adams as the current Director of Cricket and Curtly Ambrose having been on staff recently, the “Master Blaster” wants more Caribbean representation, even throwing his name into the hat for whatever role the West Indies Cricket Board deemed fit.

“I would love to give it (head coach) to someone who has been close to the successes of the past, because I think the players are lacking that information. I won’t be singing my own praises, but if someone feels I can help … the CWI has ignored players like me over the years,” he concluded.