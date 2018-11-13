N Touch
Tuesday 13 November 2018
News

Shooting in Beetham traffic

Photo: Roger Jacob
Photo: Roger Jacob

Police are searching for three men who shot at a silver Nissan Tiida car as it was being driven along the Beetham Highway before escaping by foot in Sea Lots. Two occupants of the Tiida were wounded.

At about 8.32am it was reported that occupants of a Silver Nissan Wingroad PCA 7511 bearing false plates, opened fire on a silverTiida in the vicinity of the water treatment plant.

The Wingroad was abandoned in the vicinity of Bhagwansinghs Hardware. A cell phone was found in the car driven by the gunmen.

News