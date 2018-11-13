Several Oropune residents referred to doctors

CHECKING UP: Residents of Oropune Gardens, Piarco have their eyesight tested during a health fair in their community on Sunday.

VALDEEN SHEARS

SEVERAL residents of Oropune Gardens, Piarco were referred to healthcare institutions and specialists on Sunday, as volunteer medical staff detected a raft of non-communicable “lifestyle” diseases.

The residents, many of whom were affected by the floods of October 19, came out in their numbers to makeshift “doctors’ offices” at the entrance of the housing community.

The exercise, all part of the Health Ministry’s Walk the Talk programme, was a collaborative effort between the Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) Church, Arouca, and the North Central Regional Health Authority (NCRHA) and began from 10 am. Volunteers included doctors and staff from the NCRHA, retired nurses and members from the SDA.

Dr Talya Jurawan said she and fellow doctor Fleur Tam-Noel referred most of their patients to either the nearest hospital or health centres, according to the severity of their conditions.

Dr Vaughn Suite, director of Suite Dental Health Ltd, stressed the need for preventative rather than reactive dental healthcare.

“If we can get the preventative measures going, it will save us a lot of distress and expenses later on. Most of what I have seen, and my colleagues have seen, were preventable diseases and developed over time due to lifestyle habits.”

Several children were referred to orthodontists, as their dental health had been neglected, he said,.

Nicole Horsford, a representative from the Blind Welfare Association, tested the vision of over 100 residents. Most, she said, were mature or elderly.

“Most people tend to buy over-the-counter eye wear and sometimes do more damage than good,” she said.

“Most of the persons we tested needed glasses. We can only pray they take heed of the recommendations given and get to the clinics or hospitals referred to.” Horsford was assisted by COSTAATT student Shameeka Harris.

District health visitor Lisa Joseph-Alexander said she had administered far fewer flu shots than she had anticipated.

By mid-evening, she had seen fewer than 20 patients at the NCRHA’s mobile vaccination room, though one resident brought her five children, ranging from ten months to 17 years, for the H1N1 flu vaccine.

The woman said she welcomed the initiative, as she had been at work the week of the flood, when other medical professionals had visited the area. However, on Sunday, she went prepared to spend the entire day and capitalise on the many services offered, as proper healthcare for her entire family is often-time consuming and costly.

Other services offered included Pap smear and breast exams, and tests for diabetes and blood pressure.