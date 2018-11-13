Santa Cruz man held with pistol

A 37-year-old Santa Cruz man is in police custody after he was found with a Beretta pistol loaded with eight rounds of .38mm ammunition on Monday.

A police release yesterday said the man was arrested during an anti-crime exercise at Cantaro Extension, Santa Cruz, where police found the weapon and items after searching the man, who is from Maraj Trace.

The exercise was led by Snr Supt Surrendra Sagramsingh. Investigations are continuing.