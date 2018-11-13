Pollonais kidnapping case: No bail again for accused

Photo: Jeff Mayers

Another accused in the Pollonais kidnapping case has been denied bail.

This morning senior magistrate Cherril-Ann Antoine, in the San Fernando magistrates' court, ruled that the seriousness of the charge of kidnapping for ransom, far outweighed the accused entitlement to bail.

As a result, the court could not entertain accused SRP Ian Dwarika's request for bail made through his attorney Shiva Boodoo. Dwarika, 45, was stationed at the La Romaine police post when he was arrested and charged. He was charged along with three other men, another one of them also a police officer, for the September 7 kidnapping of businesswoman Natalie Pollonais, 47.

Pollonais, a mother of three, of Palmiste, was kidnapped minutes after she left the C3 mall in Corinth Village, San Fernando. She was rescued on September 10 in a police exercise headed by Police Commissioner Gary Griffith.

The other accused are contractor Shain Steven, 37, of Princes Town; PC Shaundell Euin, 24; Gregory James, 46, of La Brea. Steven is facing a separate charge that at a place unknown, he pursued a ransomn by negotiating for Pollonais' release. He lost a bid before Justice Gillian Lucky for bail.

Euin and James have also been denied bail by Antoine.