Nurse killed in Tarouba accident

File photo

A NURSE, identified as Vanessa Reefer, lost her life in an accident on the Tarouba Link Road, San Fernando, around 6.30 am today.

Reports indicate that Reefer, of Jacob Settlement, Santa Flora, died after the car in which she was travelling ran into a concrete embankment at the intersection near South Park Mall and the UTT Campus.

Police are still trying to get details about which medical institution she was attached or where she was going at the time.

Newsday will provide updates as information comes to hand.