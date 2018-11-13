Newsday up a dollar

NEWSDAY will increase the price for its newspapers by a dollar from Thursday, but the company is pledging continued quality products and journalism as it navigates a difficult economic environment which has triggered the price increase.

This will be the first price increase in nearly ten years and managing director Grant Taylor says it has become necessary in order to continue our commitment to “telling it as it is.”

“We have sought to preserve independent and credible journalism in spite of recessions, increases in prices of raw materials, labour, bank lending and foreign exchange rates, shipping tariffs etc, to name a few,” Taylor said yesterday. “When added to the increased competition from alternative advertising outlets and the gradual but steady move to online news services, it has been an increasing challenge to continue to provide the ‘News People Trust’ at $2 since 2009.”

Taylor continued: "We have made no secret of the challenging environment in which we find ourselves in what is an already challenging economy. We simply cannot survive if we continue on the same path and we are constantly assessing ways to do things better.”

With the dollar increase, the price of the Daily Newsday, Monday to Saturday, will cost $3, while the Sunday edition will cost $4. The Tobago Newsday, which is made available free of charge, will remain at no cost.

The company is also boosting its online presence and as part of that process, redesigned and relaunched its website about a year ago, committing itself to “real news in real time.”

The company began informing stakeholders and the general public via full-page advertisements yesterday. The ads point out that Newsday has preserved independent and credible journalism, delivering value to its loyal readers and taking pride in the quality of the work published.

“Along with its much-anticipated sport and features section, Newsday will retain is highly demanded classified section, a treasure trove for buyers and sellers,” a statement from the company says.

Also mainstays of the newspaper are its free weekly SEA section, delivered to schools throughout the country, and weekly business magazine, one of the best in the industry. Newsday is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year.