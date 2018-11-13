Naps edge La Romaine in South Intercol quarters

Naparima College’s Decklan Marcelle(10) evades two La Romaine players during action in the South Zone, Secondary Schools Intercol quarterfinal match, at the Manny Ramjohn Stadium,Marabella, yesterday.

NAPARIMA, the recently-crowned Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) Premier Division champions, began their 2018 Coca-Cola Intercol campaign on a winning note yesterday.

In the latter game of a South Zone quarter-final double-header, at the Manny Ramjohn Stadium, Marabella, Naparima edged La Romaine 1-0. Isa Bramble was the goal-getter for Naps, in the 33rd minute. In the earlier fixture at Marabella, Pleasantville defeated Moruga 2-1.

There was also a double-header, in the North Zone, at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo.

QRC brushed aside Blanchisseuse 5-0 and St Anthony’s eliminated St Mary’s by a 1-0 margin, courtesy of a 78th minute strike from Christian Cowie.

Action will switch to the Tobago Zone today, with a pair of quarter-final matches. Scarborough will face Mason Hall at Black Rock and Bishop’s High will square off against Pentecostal Light and Life at Mt St George.

Both games are set to kick off at 3.30 pm.