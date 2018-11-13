Man in court for Chaguanas major drug and gun bust

Members of the National Security special operations group stand watch outside the Chaguanas Magistrate Court as accused Jerome Oliverre attends court to answer charges of drug trafficking, arms and ammunition. Photo by Lincoln Holder

UNDER a heavy police presence inside and outside of the Chaguanas magistrates’ court today, Jerome Olivierre appeared before a magistrate charged with several offences allegedly arising out of last Friday’s major drug and gun bust.

Olivierre, 28, of Sixth Avenue, Barataria, was denied bail by magistrate Adrian Darmanie who remanded the accused into police custody. He is a father of three and owner of a mini-mart at his home.

Police charged Olivierre for allegedly having nine rifles including one with the markings “Game Over” at a house at Lot 7 at Macaya Trace, off Monroe Road in Chaguanas. It is also alleged that on the same date and place he had 16 magazines and 18 rounds of 5.56 ammunition. He was also charged for allegedly having about 70 kilogrammes of marijuana for the purpose of trafficking.

It is also alleged that he had in his possession 10.94 kilogrammes of marijuana at his home in Barataria for the purpose of trafficking.

Prosecutor Sgt Wayne Waite estimated the street value of the drugs at over $2 million.

Police laid all charges indictably and Olivierre was not called upon to plead.

The magistrate, in denying bail, said his decision was based on the strength of the prosecution’s case, the serious nature of the alleged offences, the type and quality of the weapons and the weight of the narcotics.

Olivierre is to return to the Chaguanas court on December 11. The case involving the marijuana allegedly found at Barataria was transferred to the Port of Spain magistrates’ court for him to appear there on Monday.