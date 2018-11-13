Khan:gas sector main driver of diversification

Minister of Energy Franklin Khan. PHOTO BY AZLAN MOHAMMED

Despite the energy market's recent volatility, Energy Minister Franklin Khan has said TT's natural gas sector continues to be the country's "main thrust" in its diversification effort.

Khan was addressing the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) gas symposium at the Hyatt Regency, Port of Spain yesterday.

The symposium was themed: Energy security and natural gas.

Khan said: "TT's gas development policy has long echoed developmnent projects that maximise the gas sector by deepening relations further along the gas value chain.

"Government continues to see this as the main thrust in the creation and expansion of the small and medium-sized manufacturing enterprises and the development of niche sectors and the deployment of highly skilled workers, increasing skill sets and competencies. Like most petroleum nations, the recent market volatility has affected us, yet we still see this sector playing a central role in the diversification of our economy."