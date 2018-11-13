Hotel/Tourism industry mourns Chef Brown

Chef Joe Brown.

THE board of directors and entire membership of the Trinidad Hotels, Restaurants and Tourism Association as well as the board of governors and staff of the TT Hospitality and Tourism Institute (TTHTI) have extended their condolences to the family and friends of executive chef Joe Brown, one of two people killed in an accident on Saturday.

A press release by THRTA said, “Brown was a past director and first vice-president of the THRTA and served on the board of directors from as early as the formation of the THRTA in 1999. He also served on the board of governors of the TTHTI from 2015 to 2017.

Brown was involved in culinary development and culinary competitions. “Having been a keen competitor at international culinary competitions, Brown volunteered his time to assist THRTA in launching a national culinary team programme with a focus on the skills development of young culinarians and bartenders as well as enhancing of service skills through a waiter competition.

“Whilst a director at the THRTA, Brown initiated the successful THRTA apprenticeship programme in conjunction with the National Training Agency and the TTHTI. Having once been an apprentice himself, Brown understood the struggles faced by young people and vowed to do whatever he could to train, develop, encourage and promote young chefs who otherwise would not have had opportunities to achieve certification along with the technical and academic skills required to become professional chefs.”

The release said local culinary lost one of their stalwarts. “Without a doubt Brown left an indelible mark on the culinary landscape of TT and his unfortunate passing is a great loss to our hospitality and tourism industry. May he rest in peace.”