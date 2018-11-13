Guinea minister praises TT as a role model gas country

L-R Gabriel Mbaga Obaing Lima, Minister of Mines and Hydrocarbons the Republic of Equitorial Guinea, Minister of Energy Franklin Khan, Mustapha Guitouni Minister of Energy the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria, PM Keith Rowley and Engineer Said Mohammed at the Ministry of Energy Gas Symposium at the Hyatt.

Saying TT's natural gas sector was a "great role model" to follow, Equatorial Guinea Minister of Mines and Hydrocarbons Gabriel Mbaga Obiang Lima said the Central African nation has patterned its own sector after that of TT's, and has began construction of its own LNG plant, CNG plant and gas to power plant.

He was addressing the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) gas symposium at the Hyatt Regency, Port of Spain today.

Lima recalled that he, together with an Equatorial Guinea delegation visited TT several years ago to seek advice on how to develop his country's energy sector. He said the advice proved priceless, saying TT still had an important role to play in the world energy sector.

"We do believe that TT still has an important role to play in the future development of the gas sector in the world and this organisation because we do know that Trinidad and Tobago is a great role model to follow. We did it and we are successful because of it.

"We are moving to phase one of what TT did with the construction of an LNG plan, a CNG plant and a gas to power plant."

Lima said co-operation between gas exporting countries is the key to building the organisation as well as the sharing of experience in the downstream transportation of gas.