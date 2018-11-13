Four plead not guilty to gang membership

Four Arouca men appeared before an Arima magistrate for allegedly being members of a gang.

The men include Renaldo Gomez aka "Top Dog", Avinash Suchit, Kervon Williams and Kenson McIntyre who were charged after investigations by members of the Organised Crime and Intelligence Unit (OCIU).

The men appeared before senior magistrate Jo-Anne Connor in the Arima Magistrates First Court and pleaded not guilty to the charge of being in a gang.

Williams and McIntyre were granted bail with surety in the sum of $85,000, but bail was denied for Suchit and Gomez pending the submission of extracts from previous matters.

Suchit and Gomez's attorney Seana Baboolal requested full disclosure of evidence including the availability of a warrant allowing Gomez's cellphone to be tapped.

The men are expected to reappear in court on December 11.