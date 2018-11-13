Fisherman in court for chopping fisherman

A fight between two fishermen during a lime in Cedros, ended with one allegedly chopping the other. Yesterday, Collin Girdharry appeared before senior Point Fortin magistrate, Taramatee Ramdass charged with maliciously chopping Andy Edwards.

It is alleged the fishermen were liming at a bar in Cedros last week Wednesday when an argument started and Edwards was chopped. The magistrate was told he was badly wounded and was taken to the Point Fortin hospital. He was discharged the following morning.

When the charge was read to Girdharry, he pleaded guilty, but told the magistrate that he had an explanation. The magistrate later entered a not guilty plea.

“I got cuts too during the fight. He stabbed me with a piece of bottle,” Girdharry told the magistrate.

The magistrate asked if he made a report to the police. He replied, “No”.

Ramdass also reviewed Girdharry’s criminal recorded which revealed he had previous convictions for assault by occasioning bodily harm, malicious wounding, and possession of a weapon.

Girdharry told her he was a father of four girls, all of whom are attending school.

Ramdass granted him $20,000 bail and instructed him to stay 100 feet away from Edwards. He must also report to the Cedros police station every Monday, Wednesday and Friday between the hours of 6am-6pm.

The case was adjourned to December 10.