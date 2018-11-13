Desilting of PoS drains begins

Drivers coming into Port of Spain until this Sunday are asked to drive with extreme caution and at a reduced speed, as the Ministry of Works and Transport has begun desilting work on several streets in the city.

A release issued by the ministry yesterday said Broadway and Henry Street are scheduled for night-time work from 8.30 pm to 3am and Chacon, Charlotte, George, Nelson and Duncan Streets, along South Quay, are scheduled for daytime weekend work from 9 am to 5pm.

The ministry sought to reassure commuters and drivers that all precautions are being taken to guarantee that proper health, safety and environmental standards are maintained.

For further information, please visit the Ministry of Works and Transport website or e-mail the corporate communication unit at communications@mowt.gov.