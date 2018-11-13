‘Dappa’ shot dead at Princes Town

Kevon Richardson, 37 from Ayers avenue off Lothians road, Princess Town was shot and killed in a track near his home.

THE shooting death of Kevon Richardson, 37, also called Dappa, in a track near his home in Princes Town may be linked to a video he posted on social media.

His death came hours after he posted an explicit live video on his Facebook page accusing several people, among them businessmen, of engaging in criminal activities.

Residents of Ayres Avenue, off Lothians Road, heard gunshots on Monday about 10.30 pm, but paid no mind. It was only around 6. 30 am today that they found Richardson's body in a track near his home with gunshots to the head. The track leads to Bonanza Street.

In a video, Richardson referred to himself as a "rat," meaning he was exposing other people's wrongdoings. Giving the names and aliases of several people, Richardson called on them to turn from their wicked ways. Residents said the video was posted at about 7 pm yesterday.

Today several neighbours said he was an outspoken person who wanted to get rid of criminals. They lauded him for his charitable work, saying he donated food and school supplies regularly for underprivileged people and hosted events for children. A few weeks ago, at High Street in Princes Town, he distributed supplies to people and was planning another a fun day for children. Richardson was not married and had no children.

One man told Newsday, "Dappa had his ways, but he helped out people a lot. This is a jealousy thing.

"He called out names too, so you never know.

"The man had cars and loved to ride a motorbike,"

Another said: "The killer came for him because knowing him, he would have fought back. He was strong and loved the gym. He was aggressive, too."

Other residents were reluctant to speak, saying, "You live by the sword, you die by the sword. Maybe he was really trying to expose the criminals."

Insp Yearwood, Sgt Ramroop, Cpl Nanan and other police from Princes Town and Homicide Bureau Region III searched the area for evidence.

On September 9, police shot Richardson twice at his home when they responded to a report of a domestic disturbance. A close friend of Richardson said his family was worried about him weeks before the police shooting, as he was behaving in an erratic and violent manner. It was believed that Richardson had a mental illness, but the friend said he refused medical treatment.

An autopsy on his body is expected to be done tomorrow at Forensic Sciences Centre at St James.