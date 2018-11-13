COPS BLANK LIE TEST Griffith orders 25 transferred

TWENTY-FIVE police officers from South Western Division who refused to take a voluntary polygraph test, in which they were required to answer three questions, were transferred with immediate effect last week.

In one instance, 14 officers of the Erin Police station who collectively decided not to take the test were the first to be transferred within the division and replaced by other officers. The other 11 officers from other stations within the same division, who also refused, suffered the same fate.

Most of the officers who refused came from the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) and Task Force. Newsday understands that two weeks ago, seniors at the Erin, Pt Fortin, Cedros and Icacos police stations as well as the Task Force from the East and West, in that division, told the officers they were required to submit to a three-question polygraph test.

The questions were:

* Do you receive remuneration in any way from allowing illegal weapons and drugs coming into country?

* Are you aware of the criminal elements involved in the illegal trade of drugs and weapons?

* Have you compromised your position as a police officer by not providing evidence and trying to prevent criminal elements from continuing such a trade?

The 25 officers suggested that the polygraph test was not in keeping with their terms and conditions of employment and outright refused to take it. Several of the transferred officers are contemplating legal action.

Newsday learnt that officers from Western Division were also asked to take the same polygraph test and those who refused were transferred. Yesterday, Police Commissioner Gary Griffith said “I will make no comment on this matter at this time.

"However, in the same way polygraph (testing) is required for specialised units for obvious reasons, if I intend to crack the illegal entry of drugs and weapons through illegal ports of entry, I cannot see anybody being concerned about me imposing a similar procedure in those coastal stations that are critical to preventing such entries. If anybody do not like it, I have court clothes,” he said.

Next in line for the polygraph could be North Eastern Division officers, especially those assigned to the Maracas Bay and Blanchisseuse police stations. President of the Police Social and Welfare Association Insp Michael Seales supported Commissioner Griffith.

He said rogue officers assigned to stations in coastal areas, who are suspected of being involved in illegal activities, should be weeded out. “The association is very clear about this. What we ask is that the Commissioner not be selective in his approach, because what has turned up is people levelling accusations of discrimination.

"The association recommends that the entire police service be polygraphed and let the chips fall where they may, as the association is absolutely confident this is the best approach to weed out the rogue elements. I suggest just by the Commissioner being selective, he will miss a lot of actual perpetrators involved in the criminal underworld for their own benefits," Seales said.

Sources said several officers working in stations in coastal areas are suspected of being involved in assisting criminal elements. Some are even said to own boats which are used to smuggle drugs, arms and ammunition.