Cocorite man in critical condition after Beetham shooting

Photo: Roger Jacob

A man identified as Dwayne Darryl King, of Apt 5 Building 12, Waterhole, Cocorite is reported to have been shot six times– twice to the upper body, two times to the lower body, one gunshot to the penis, and another to the lower leg.

He was shot on the Beetham Highway this morning where three men shot at a silver Nissan Tiida car, in which he was a passenger as it was being driven along the highway.

Members of the Inter-agency Task Force are now at the scene.

King is warded in critical condition at the Port of Spain General Hospital.