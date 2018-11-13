Chin Lee seals Under-12 tennis double

Brianna Harricharran, right, won the Girls U10 singles final, at the Methanol Holdings (Trinidad) Ltd Junior Tennis Tournament, after beating Shiloh Walker,left, 1-4,5-3,(10-5).

NINE-year-old Inara Chin Lee defeated her older sister Abigail Chin Lee to capture the Girls Under-12 singles title, before teaming up with the same sibling in a straight set victory to secure the doubles crown during action at the Methanol Holdings (Trinidad) Ltd Junior Tennis Tournament, Sunday.

The event, which is being held at the Trinidad Country Club, Maraval, was disrupted by rain twice Sunday, forcing the postponement of the Boys Under-12 singles final between Kale Dalla Costa and Alex Chin, which has been rescheduled for Friday at the same venue.

The balance of matches will be played Saturday.

Both Chin Lees moved into the singles final with walkovers, before the younger sibling enjoyed a comfortable 4-1, 4-0 victory. They later paired in the Girls Under-12 doubles final where they eased past their opponents, Maegan Gonzalez and Tyla Gonzalez, who are also sisters.

In the Girls Under-10 singles final, the match went the distance and ultimately in favour of Brianna Harricharan, who dropped Shiloh Walker 1-4, 5-3 (10-5).

Harricharan marched into the final after a 4-0, 4-2 win over Zahra Shamsi in the semifinal.

There was only one other final played, the Boys Under-10 singles event, in which Adam Wyatt defeated Lucas Small, 4-0, 5-4 (7).

Meanwhile, Dalla Costa and Chin, who will play in tomorrow’s Boys Under-12 singles final, secured victories over Messiah Permell (3-5, 4-0 [10-4]) and Jodell Chapman (4-0,4-0), respectively, in the two semifinals.

Some 20 boys were registered in the Under-12 division, a record this year, while a total of 60 have participated among the boys and girls in the two age divisions.

Competition in the Under-14 and Under-18 boys and girls, singles and doubles categories, were originally scheduled for next weekend but have been rescheduled to the following weekend.