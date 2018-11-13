Buffy on Beetham shooting: King is a good man

Dwayne King was shot several times by assailtants as he drove his Nissan Tiida near Sea Lots yesterday.

Religious leader David Millard, aka "Buffy," a close friend of Beetham shooting victim Dwayne Darrel King, says the 40-year-old businessman is a good man and believes he may have been shot for his outspoken criticisms of drugs and gangs in his Cocorite community.

Speaking with Newsday yesterday, Millard said contrary to earlier reports, King is still alive. He also said King is not involved in any illegal activities, to his knowledge.

He insists King has always been an fervent opponent of criminals and has made his living legally through investments in his gym and construction contracts.

He said, "He is a practising Muslim and I have known him for years. He has come from a good family and he has made all of his money honestly and legally.

"It's very possible that he may have been shot because of how outspoken he was against crime and drugs in Cocorite."

Millard says he visited King this afternoon and he is due to have surgery tomorrow.