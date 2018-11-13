Bloodied hammer found at murder scene – man, 63, dead

A BLOODIED hammer was found next to the body of 63-year-old Joseph Mitchell at his Baliser Avenue, Pleasantville home yesterday morning. Police believe he was bludgeoned. He lived with his sister Gloria.

According to police, about 10pm on Sunday, Gloria told police she last saw her brother alive in the living room of their home.

She said she left him and went to sleep. She awoke at about 7am yesterday to find his body in a pool of blood behind the house. Police were called. Investigators said a bulletproof vest was also found near the body. The vest, they said, did not belong to him. They also said there were no signs of forced entry to the house and they believe Mitchell knew his killer.

No motive has yet been established for the killing.

When Newsday visited the Mitchell’s relatives today, they said it was hard to come to terms with the “brutal killing.”

“This is so scary, what happened to my brother. I really just cannot believe it. I can’t believe he is gone. I still think I am dreaming,” another sister told Newsday. She said her brother did not speak of any threats made to his life.