Big Cannons in cruise control toward Super League title

THE race for the TT Super League title took another twist on Sunday when Queen’s Park were left three points adrift from the top after playing to a 2-2 home draw with Guaya United.

Despite a valiant come-from-behind effort from the Parkites, who cancelled a two-goal first half deficit in the second period, they were unable to keep tabs on FC Santa Rosa, who continued their brilliant potential title-winning form on Saturday brushing aside a plucky Prisons Service 5-1 at the Arima Velodrome.

Santa Rosa’s Big Cannons also cancelled a first half deficit before running riot in the second half.

Noel Williams, Andre Rampersad and Ryan Stewart all scored one each, before Keron Clarke, who only recently made a return to the club, fired in back-to-back goals deep into injury time.

That result gave FC Santa Rosa a four-point advantage heading into Sunday’s final matches of the round, but Queen’s Park were only able to secure a point to reduce the gap to three by the end of the round.

Benedict Barrett and Devon Modeste scored their goals, after Keston Frontin and Glenton Wolffe opened a 2-0 lead for Guaya.

With the latest results, FC Santa Rosa are within an arm’s length of their first Super League championship title and will win it by claiming victories in their remaining three fixtures. If teams are level at the top at the end of the fixtures, the team with the greater goal difference will win the crown. FC Santa Rosa currently hold an advantage in goal-difference by three goals over Queen’s Park. A rescheduled match between Police FC and Guaya United will play Thursday at Police Barracks, St James at 6 pm, followed by a full round of matches between Saturday and Sunday. On Saturday, FC Santa Rosa are scheduled to play an away match against Metal X Erin FC, which defaulted their last match against RSSR last Sunday.

On Sunday, Queen’s Park will meet RSSR at Curepe Recreation Ground, from 3.30 pm.

Results

Saturday

Club Sando 0 vs Police FC 2 (Dwayne Gonzales 9th, 82nd)

Matura Reunited 1 (Brendon Figuera 40th) vs Bethel United 2 (Akeilon Murphy 43rd, Rohan Sebro 70th)

UTT 2 (J’Deem Parris 21st, Moses Jalkaran 24th) vs Cunupia FC 2 (Kevon Woodley 6th, 73rd pen)

FC Santa Rosa 5 (Noel Williams 56th, Andre Rampersad 73rd, Ryan Stewart 73rd pen, Keron Clarke 90th+2, 90+3) vs Prison Service FC 1 (Nathan Julien 31st)

Sunday

Queen’s Park 2 (Benedict Barrett 74th, Devon Modeste 84th) vs Guaya United 2 (Keston Frontin 39th, Glenton Wolffe 45th+2)

Petit Valley/Diego Martin United 3 (Keston Grant own goal 62nd, Akeil Thomas 83rd, Christian Vincent 90th+2) vs San Fernando Giants 2 (Jeremy Primus 42nd, Cory Cyrus 87th)

RSSR FC vs Metal X Erin FC 0 - RSSR FC won 3-0 by default.