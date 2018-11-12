Young: Strides since full-time CoP

Minister of National Security Stuart Young

NATIONAL Security Minister Stuart Young says positive effects were already being seen since the appointment of a permanent commissioner of police.

“Immediately upon the appointment of a permanent commissioner of police the population said they started to feel a sense of hope, a sense of confidence in what was being done.”

He was contributing to debate last Friday on a motion to adopt the report of a Joint Select Committee that looked at the Police Manpower Audit Committee report, chaired by Professor Ramesh Deosaran, in the House.

Young said the Opposition, instead of standing with the police, were attacking them. He also said the Opposition did absolutely nothing to improve the system. “What they don’t want is an efficient police service.” Young said for the first time in six years the country has appointed a commissioner of police (Gary Griffith on August 3).

“And I remind the population those on the other side, not a single one of them, agreed to the appointment of a permanent commissioner of police. But the country and those on this side are relieved and we are already seeing the positive effects of that action by the Government.”

Naparima MP Rodney Charles in his earlier contribution slammed the Government for presenting a report on a report when instead Parliament should have been bringing legislation for implementation.

Young said he listened to what to what was being “spewed” on the other side about lack of implementation but that was completely untrue and an attempt to mislead people. He said he had a complete implementation plan for the Deosaran as well as a timeline. He added the Police Service had already taken steps to formulate implementation plans for all things in the Deosaran report.

“It is not a report parked on a shelf.” Young said when he became minister he met with Griffith to discuss the report and implementation has already begun of some of the recommendations.

He also said there was a new energy and vibrancy in the Police Service and, despite the “cloak of negativity” and the “anchor of desperation” by the Opposition, the truth is there has already begun to be vast improvements thanks to the leadership of the service.

He reported on Thursday night there was a massive find of drugs and weapons which was not by “vaps” but by intelligence-led policing. He said during the sitting there was “another big find” in the forest. He said the service was on the right track and should not let the negativity to bring down the officers.

He also responded to Charles’ criticism about apparent lack of implementation of anti-gang legislation. Young said the provisions were not only about charging and prosecution and the Police Service and other agencies were working with it very carefully and very soon the outcome of the other side of the legislation would be seen.