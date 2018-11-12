Wrong place, wrong time for Maturita murder victim

Relatives of Kerwin Williams, aka "Totots," are calling for answers after the 27-year-old construction worker was shot and killed alongside his acquaintance Enrique Lochin, aka "Bread."

Speaking with Newsday at the Forensic Science Centre, St James, yesterday, Williams's sister Sabrina said while she and other relatives knew of an ongoing gang war in the area, she did not think her family would have become involved.

"He was killed relatively close to home," she said. "Some of the bystanders ran home to tell us about what happened. We all knew that there was some war going on, but I really think it was the next guy (Lochin) they came for. Kerwin was just at the wrong place at the wrong time."

Investigators believe the men were killed in a reprisal for the murder of Brent Edwards earlier on Saturday night.

Homicide investigators are continuing inquiries.