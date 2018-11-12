WPC to wear blue hijab uniform

Sharon Roop

POLICE constable Sharon Roop, who last week won a high court matter which gives her the right to wear her hijab as part of her police uniform, chose a blue hijab to wear to work. Her shift starts at 6 pm today and was expected to end at 9 am tomorrow.

Roop, a wireless operator at the Chaguanas police station, revealed that she was excited about wearing the hijab and is hoping that other female officers of the Islamic faith will follow suit.

She is also calling on the Police Social and Welfare Association and Police Commissioner Gary Griffith to work speedily to give a directive on a standard hijab wear for Muslim female police officers who choose to wear the hijab as part of their uniform.