World Wars’ fallen heroes honoured VIPs lay wreaths at Cenotaph

GARY REMEMBERS: Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith lays a wreath at the Cenotaph, Memorial Square in Port of Spain yesterday on the occasion of Remembrance Day.

IN HONOUR of all who served and in memory of those who fell in World Wars I (1914-1918) and II (1939-1945), Commander of the armed forces and President, Paula-Mae Weekes laid a wreath at the new ly refurbished cenotaph in Memorial Park in Port of Spain yesterday.

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley also laid a wreath of his own as did acting Chief Justice Allan Mendonça in the solemn atmosphere, after which Minister of National Security Stuart Young and Chief of Defence Staff Rear Admiral Hayden Pritchard did the same, before members of the diplomatic corps, each with wreaths bearing their national flags, laid them at the foot of the cenotaph.

They were followed by the mayors of all the municipalities in TT, Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith who seemed to be the centre of attention as he laid his wreath. After the laying of the wreaths, ambassadors and high commissioners had their pictures taken by their flagged wreaths to mark the occasion.

Earlier, spectators witnessed a military parade from the Queen’s Park Savannah, down Frederick Street, then left onto Keate Street before entering Memorial Park. Detachments from the Regiment, Coast Guard, Air Guard, Defence Force (Reserves), Police Service, Cadet Force, Fire Services, Prison Service, St John’s Ambulance and Brigade and the TT Red Cross Societies formed the parade with music by the Regiment band and Corps of Drums, while the TT Boy Scouts’ and Girl Guides’ Associations lined the route.

However the sweltering heat proved too much for some in the parade who fainted and were hurriedly taken away for treatment. The impressive ceremony went on until the departure of the President.