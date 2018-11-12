Venezuelan men charged with gun, ammo, refused bail

THREE young Venezuelan men charged with possession of a gun and 351 rounds of ammunition were refused bail today by a Point Fortin magistrate.

The men, who were arrested at a house in Icacos last Friday, were jointly charged.

The appeared before senior magistrate Taramaite Ramdass in the Point Fortin Second Magistrates Court. The charges read to them alleged that on November 9, they had in their possession a KELTEC Sub 2000 machine gun, one magazine, 264 rounds of 9mm ammo and 87 rounds of 5.56mm ammunityion.

The charges were laid indictably and the men were not called upon to plead. They were unrepresented by an attorney.

The gun and the ammunition were produced in court.

The men, aged 20, 23 and 25, were arrested during an anti- crime exercise by South Western Division police at a house in Icacos. The weapons were allegedly found in a bag hidden inside a room.

The magistrate refused bail and remanded the men into police custody. The case was transferred to the Point Fortin First Magistrates Court for tomorrow.