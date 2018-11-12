Three bandits arrested, one wounded after shootout

The windscreen of a police car was damaged during a shootout between bandits and police at the corner of Casselton Avenue and the Priority Bus Route this afternoon.

Three bandits are now in police custody after a brief shootout with Northern Division police, at Casselton, Trincity.

Police confirmed at about 3.30 pm today, bandits shot at police on patrol at the corner of Casselton Avenue and the Priority Bus Route.

The police returned fire, hitting one suspect in the leg.

Two of the men were immediately arrested, and the third held after a search of the area.

