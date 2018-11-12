SporTT offers condolences to crsh victims

ACTING CEO of the Sport Company of TT (SportTT), Jason Williams, has echoed the sentiments of many others within the sporting industry in offering condolences to the families and friends of Britain-born TT residents and Slipstream Cycling Club members Joe Brown and Joanna Banks, both of whom were struck and killed by a vehicle while riding on the east-bound lane of the Churchill Roosevelt Highway, Saturday morning.

"The management and staff of SporTT extend sincere condolences to the families, friends and club members of the deceased – popular chef and owner of Jaffa's Joe Brown and BP employee Joanna Banks – as well as the several injured. Clashes between bikes and cars are a far too common occurrence as serious and at times fatal collisions involving former and current national athletes and recreational cyclists in recent years demonstrate," Williams was quoted as saying in a media release issued yesterday.

Brown, 63, was a renowned executive chef and part owner of Jaffa at the Oval. He was married in Trinidad and was a resident for almost 30 years. He was pronounced dead on arrival at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex.

Banks, 40, was a manager for BP. She died at the scene of the accident.

They were among a group of 14 cyclists from Slipstream Cycling Club and were being escorted by police when the incident occurred.

"It is indeed a sad day when such a pleasurable activity like riding ends this way," Williams said, adding: "As a recent campaign urged, we all have to share the road and take the necessary precautions on all sides. We understand that the government intends to make significant adjustments to the Road Traffic Act to protect cyclists by conferring equal status on bicycles and vehicles.

"We therefore look forward to a day when families do not have to worry about the safety of loved ones riding on the nation's roads."

The release concluded: "Road cycling is the most popular form of cycling across the globe and is no different here in Trinidad and Tobago. Many national athletes and recreational cyclists can be seen on the roads, either in training or enjoying the inherent thrill of riding. Cyclists, like other road users, ought to be given due respect and a wide berth for the safety of all.