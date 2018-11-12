Retired assistant commissioner dies at home

RETIRED assistant commissioner of police Stephen Ramsubhag who worked in the police service for close to 40 years, died on Sunday afternoon while tending to crops in his vegetable garden at his Edinburgh 500 Chaguanas home.

Ramsubhag, 63, who had heart surgery in India two years ago, is believed to have died from heart failure.

Yesterday his colleagues expressed sadness and grief over his passing. Ramsubhag was last based at Riverside Plaza and worked closely with some specialised units. He is expected to be given a military funeral.