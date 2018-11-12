Relatives of dead police officers reconcile

VIOLENT END: WPC Racquel Kipps with her estranged common-law husband PC Michael Youksee, in better times.

Despite high tensions at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope, on Sunday, cooler heads prevailed at the Forensic Science Centre in St James yesterday as the relatives of 27-year-old WPC Racquel Kipps and constable Michael Youksee, 44, reconciled and begun the first stages of forgiveness for the sake of the couple's two-year-old daughter.

Speaking with Newsday, Youksee's brother, Peter Youksee said despite the trauma and pain of his brother's death, he was sympathetic to his in-laws and expressed condolences to them while waiting to identify his brother's body.

He said the fate of the couple's daughter, now hangs in the balance and lamented the circumstances which has left her without her parents.

"He was a really quiet guy. He joined the service about four years ago when he met her (Racquel) and wanted to change his life for her sake. They were supposed to be married in December.

"Apparently they both had a falling out last month but were still expected to get married. I found out that they were having some arguments about two months ago because apparently she was seeing somebody else. That's what caused the whole thing."

Youksee said Kipps' relatives will most likely be granted custody of the child as she spent most of the time with her family.

He said emotions ran high at the hospital where the couple were being treated on Sunday,

Newsday also spoke to Kipps' father, Roger Kipps who said that the Tunapuna Police Station, where she was assigned was in mourning as she played an important role in its operations.

