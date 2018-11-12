Relative of murdered cop: ‘Raquel was a victim’

VIOLENT END: WPC Racquel Kipps with her estranged common-law husband PC Michael Youksee, in better times.

Woman Police constable Raquel Renee Rachel Kipps, 27, who was murdered, is said to have been a victim of domestic violence and ended a turbulent relationship with her killer two months ago.

The traumatised mother of one, and the father of her two-year-old daughter, were receiving counselling through the family court, but she had vowed to move on with her life.

A close relative of Kipps said the young officer was "like a cupcake" in the family, and was family-oriented.

The relative added that she and the man who would eventually end her life, Special Reserve Constable Michael Youksee, shared one thing in common– their undying love for their young daughter. It was that love for the child which led to Kipps risking her life on Sunday, to ensure Youksee could spend time with his child.

The relative who spoke to Newsday said the two had worked out an arrangement where they would have certain days to spend time with their daughter based on how their duties were scheduled.

Yesterday, Kipps who was renting an apartment in the East left home with her daughter and went to Youksee’s home at Mt’Dor Road to drop off the child. Although she was fearful for her life, she never thought the threats levelled against her would become a reality.