Priest: Community wars in TT

Fr Harold Dickerson.

WORLD wars may have ended decades ago, but right now in this land, there are “serious inter-community wars” taking place an Anglican priest warned yesterday.

“It is my prayer that all these little community wars will come to an end. If these wars don’t come to an end very shortly, I say to you as a priest, we won’t have many young people around,” Fr Harold Sherwain Dickerson said.

He was speaking at the Remembrance Day memorial service and street parade hosted by the southern branch of the TT Legion of the Royal Commonwealth Ex-Services League at Fyzabad.

“Let us not forget what the book of Revelations says of trials and tribulations, plagues and pestilence and wars to come in our paths. That last book in the Bible is being revealed in the world today,” Dickerson said.

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I. He called on the public to remember the TT arm of the British military for their tremendous sacrifices which required them to leave their families to fight for the country abroad.

The priest prayed for parents to ensure their children grow up in the love and fear of God. He also urged children to obey their parents in keeping for the Fifth Commandment.

“Children understand you are children and you have to respect your parents. You are not the parent,” the priest said. Remembrance Day (formerly Armistice Day) was first held by King George V on the grounds of Buckingham Palace, England, on November 11, 1919.

Yesterday, scores of people attended the service held at Guapo Road, Fyzabad near the cenotaph which was erected to honour those who served in the World Wars of 1914 to 1918 and 1939 to 1945. Chairman of the southern branch Arthur Sanderson said the monument was paid for, “in blood”. War veteran Mary Anthony, 92, attended the event and laid a wreath at the base of the cenotaph.