Police Welfare Assoc gets land

THE Police Social and Welfare Association (PSWA) will get a property to run its activities, Minister of National Security Stuart Young told Thursday’s post-Cabinet briefing at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s.

“I’m happy to announce that today Cabinet has taken a decision to grant a parcel of state land with buildings on it to the TT Police Social and Welfare Association.”

He said on becoming Minister of National Security a few months ago, he had met the association and heard its concerns, and for years the association had been seeking a home. “This is one of the first items that has been able to be resolved in a short space of time.

“We as a Cabinet believe it makes complete sense,” he added. “We appreciate the job that is done by our police service, the men and women, and the stresses and rigours they go through on a daily basis.

“The vision for this is that the Police Social and Welfare Association will now utilise the buildings there, construct an area for their members to come to exercise and to associate with each other in basically a safe zone for police to have wellness in their lives.”

He thanked Cabinet for supporting him in getting the association its first-ever property for its headquarters and wellness facilities.