Ola, Carib!

Olatunji "Ola" Yearwood, soca artiste and recent participant in X Factor UKk, offically signs as a brand ambassador for Carib Brewery and the Carib line of products at Carib Brewery, Champs Fleurs.

OLATUNJI “Ola” Yearwood, fresh from the UK’s X Factor, is now brand ambassador for Carib Brewery’s line of Carib products. His manager Kyle Clarke also told Newsday “more than likely, Ola would be a Sony recording artiste in the next few months.”

The official signing as a brand ambassador took place on Thursday at the company’s hospitality suite, Eastern Main Road, Champs Fleurs.

Ola, after being named one of 16 finalists, was eliminated from the X Factor show on October 21.

His first appearance was on September 2.

At the signing, Miguel Marquez, Carib’s commercial director said, “We have been looking at discussions with Ola long before even the X Factor thing came about.”

Anthony N Sabga III, ANSA McAl Group of Companies, Beverage Sector head was also at the signing.

“Ola is a special talent. He has performed for us at some of our company functions and stuff in the past and we always observed him as a special talent. What drew us to him a lot was the mixture between him and his manager Kyle.

“They are really cool, calm and collective. And as a brand owner you really want to find people you can work with. It is one thing to sponsor somebody.”

Clarke said at the signing, “A lot of stuff has materialised but we are not allowed to talk about it contractually until December 2.”

Clarke promises that people will see some international collaboration.

He said Ola’s final song on the X Factor, Jiggle It, was produced by Sony UK.

“Ola wrote the song with Sony writers and the song was produced by Sony producers.” As Carnival 2019 approaches, Clarke said, “We intend to keep pushing the envelope...We released a song this morning called Thank Mama, which we think is huge and at the end of the day, as I told Ola, we want to go for everything this year.

“We plan to release a Road March song, everything like that.”

Although Clarke said Ola told him a couple of years ago he wanted to stay away from competitions, 2019 might see him on the competitive stage.

“If we enter, it is not to be any big competitive thing. It is for the fun of it to push the culture,” Clarke said.

Ola said for them now, “it is tackling international shows like festivals, definitely. Collaborations with people maybe, outside.

The Caribbean music too. And mixing and intertwining the genres.”

He promised as well “plenty videos, for sure.”