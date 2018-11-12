No real help THA Minority unconvinced by President’s visit

Minority Councillor Dr Faith BYisrael

The Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Minority is not convinced that the presence of President Paula-Mae Weekes in Tobago will tangibly affect the lives of Tobagonains.

A press release from the President’s office on Thursday indicated that “in keeping with her commitment to serve all of Trinidad and Tobago, President Paula-Mae Weekes, will periodically execute her duties from Tobago. Accordingly, from January 28 through February 1, 2019 President Weekes will be operating from an office at Magdalena Grand, Tobago Plantations Estate, Lowlands, Tobago.” It further advised persons wishing to see the President or invite her to attend an event in Tobago while she is there, to email their requests to otp.mail@otp.gov.tt.

Responding to a question sent by Newsday Tobago, Minority Councillor Dr Faith BYisrael thanked the President for this initiative, but added it would make no real difference on the island.

“It is one that highlights the fact that the President is not only of Trinidad but is also the President of Tobago. This is worthy of our commendation and is pleasing to the eyes.

“Beyond that however, as far as functionality is concerned, the Minority Council is not convinced that the presence of the President in Tobago will tangibly positively affect the lives of Tobagonains. For example, will this improve the functioning of the air and sea bridge? Will it improve the output of the THA Executive as it relates to the development of the people of Tobago? Will it improve the way the THA Executive governs Tobago, having them move away from the partisan way they have been functioning for a long time? Will her presence speak to the level of democracy experienced in Tobago, ensuring that the Minority Leader, who has been appointed by the Office of the President, is provided an office to carry out his functions, which is to speak on behalf of the Tobagonians who have a view that is the minority?” she said.

BYisrael is of the view that the role of the President needs to be clarified and presented to all and sundry, even the common man in the street.

“The President's role may currently be misinterpreted, and she would be equally disappointed to discover that her role has been minimised to that of only being invited to functions, with no real invitation to solve problems.

“The Minority Council therefore would like to know if the President coming to Tobago would assist in Tobago’s ability to solve the myriad of problems we've been encountering under this wicked and oppressive PNM regime in Tobago,” the Minority Councillor said.

In the interim, Communications Advisor, Cheryl Lala, told Newsday Tobago that the President’s House in Tobago is not fit for occupation. The property, she said is said to have considerable water-related damage and possibly mould, which caused the President to experience itchy eyes and a sore throat during a recent tour of the house. She noted that it also does not have the necessary office space, therefore alternative accommodation arrangements had to be made. Lala said the Office of the President will be footing the entire bill as the Tobago House of Assembly was unable to assist at this time.