No place in school for violent students – Garcia

Education Minister Anthony Garcia

EDUCATION Minister Anthony Garcia has said there is no place in the school system for children who would injure a teacher.

Garcia said school must be a place where learning and teaching can be done in an environment of safety for both students and teachers.

He was speaking in the context of a student beating a teacher at the Barataria North Secondary School last week when the teacher tried to stop him from using scratch bombs at school.

The teacher is expected to have surgery today for his injuries.

Garcia said the student has been suspended and when the application for an extended suspension comes to him, once he is satisfied with the evidence, he will sanction the student's expulsion. He said violent students must face the consequences of their action.

Both president of the TT Unified Teachers Association Lynsley Doodhai and president of the National Primary Schools Principals' Association (NAPSA) Lance Motley also condemned the attack and have called for decisive action. Mottley said this incident is just a example of the level of indiscipline in the school system and called on parents to play their role and work with teachers and principals to reduce the violence.

This incident has also sparked several petitions for the government to ban the use of fireworks. Mottley is supporting the ban.

In a statement the ministry said it has taken the firm view of enforcing maximum punishment in response to the upsurge in the appearance of scratch bombs in schools.

Garcia also called on parents to be vigilant about what their children are taking to school and to understand they too have a measure of responsibility when these incendiary devices are brought into schools.

“One appearance of these bombs is one too many and we will not be treating with this lightly. These devices have the potential, as has happened in the past, to not only inflict severe bodily harm but also to cause significant damage to property increasing the number of persons that can be affected. As such, in collaboration with the Chief Education Officer, a directive has been given to principals to pursue maximum punishment if any students are found to be in possession of these illegal items,” Garcia said.

In addition, principals have been instructed to address their students on the serious implications of using these devices.

He said a collaborative approach to addressing the issue will be undertaken by major stakeholders, including the ministry, TTUTA, NAPSA, the National Parent Teachers Association, the fire and police services and the Ministry of National Security.